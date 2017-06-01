Fresh batch of journalists graduate from TMTC

A total of 16 graduates of The Manila Times College (TMTC) received the Bachelor of Arts in Journalism degree Wednesday afternoon at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

Of the 16, nine came from the TMTC while seven finished a dual-degree program, meaning they cross-enrolled with TMTC to finish two bachelor’s degrees.

Of the seven dual-degree graduates, four were from Baliuag University in Bulacan and three from National University (NU) in Manila, including summa cum laude graduate Eireene Gomez, 20, whose other degree is in English Education.

The college also handed out certificates of completion to 14 student-interns during its 11th Commencement Exercises. Ten interns were from the University of Eastern Philippines in Catarman, Northern Samar; there was one each from the New Era University in Quezon City, Colegio San Agustin in Biñan, Laguna, and the Lyceum of the Philippines University in Manila.

They attended classes at TMTC, went to the field to gather details, and submitted their write-ups to The Manila Times, earning their bylines and taglines.

Gomez, who hails from Dinalupihan in Bataan, said she was determined to pursue a career in journalism and has applied for jobs in several media outlets. Her fellow graduates, Ashley Erika Jose, 20 and Mary Grace Datiles, 20, said they took up journalism because they have been into writing since their elementary and high school days.

Magna cum laude Ma. Lilliane Ericka Anicas, whose favorite writer is C.S. Lewis, said her four years at TMTC was not an “easy ride.”

She advised those who want to take up journalism at TMTC to learn the basics of writing and stick to the rules. Anicas said she wants to work as a reporter for The Manila Times when it launches its TV operations.

This year’s graduation speaker is Faith del Mundo Purisima, a reporter for TV5 who graduated from TMTC in 2007, with the college’s the second batch of graduates. Her fellow alumni in the field of broadcasting include Zandro Ochona of dzMM and Raffy Santos of ABS-CBN News.

Del Mundo-Purisima, who discovered TMTC through a print advertisement, urged new journalists to treat the job as public service. She summarized the job of a journalist in one word, “DEDICATE,” meaning “devote, excitement, develop, character, accept, and be teachable.”

TMTC had six cum laudes this year: Jethro Marvin Belen (TMTC), Nikki Kathleen de los Reyes (TMTC), Mary Grace Datiles (NU), and Clarise Mayola, Apple-Anne Simbulan, and Reina Ricca Bernardo (Baliuag University).

TMTC officials present at the graduation rites were Prof. Danton Remoto, acting president and dean; Estrelita Valderama, training coordinator and Rene Bas, editor of The Manila Times.