Fresh faces, new music

A high-energy concert exploded on the stage of ABS-CBN’s Dolphy Theater as Star Music introduced its new roster of artists and their unique sounds this week.

Intended as a media conference, the official gathering quickly turned into a dance and sing party—in the middle of the afternoon, no less—as the fast-rising Agsunta band, actor JC Santos, acoustic singer Migz Haleco, singing duo Miko and Gab and Filipino-Japanese artist Natsumi Saito performed tracks from their respective albums.

Agsunta, the band that made waves among Filipino millennials online, introduced their original sound through a much-awaited, self-titled debut album. Laden with acoustic and soft melodic rock tunes, their carrier single “Di Ba Halata,” is a potential hit.

Comprised of Jireh Singson, Mikel Arevalo, Josh Planas, and Stephen Arevalo, the group had several viral videos on YouTube and Facebook, particularly from the Agsunta Song Request webisodes featuring unique OPM versions and jam session uploads.

“’Til I Met You” actor JC also released his first single “Pwede Naman,” composed by Gabriel Tagadtad and produced by Kiko Salazar. The “Mr. and Mrs. Cruz” lead—who first ventured into theater performances before acting in movies and TV—announced he will launch his self-titled, debut album on February 18 at Robinsons Place Manila.

Miko Juarez and Gabriel Umali, more popularly known as Miko and Gab and the duo behind dance single “Hugot,” got everyone on their feet with a well-choreographed segment.

The two met as contestants in 2016’s “Pinoy Boyband Superstar,” and eventually became friends. Jamming to popular covers for fun, they realized their voicing had potential and were soon taken on by Boy Abunda’s Asian Artists Agency as new talents.

Sending thrills across the theater was “Acoustic Bae” Migz who officially launched the track “’Pag Ika’y Nagmahal.” The young lad who was formerly part of the duo Migz and Maya, was the interpreter of “Bes,” one of the song finalists in HimigHandog 2017. He is currently part of “ASAP’s” Jambayan.

“The Voice Kids” season 1 contestant Natsumiof Camp Kawayan, meanwhile, launched her self-titled debut album comprised of six tracks. Her carrier single, “Para Lang Sa’yo,” came out in October.

According to the young singer’s official Facebook page, her “Natsumi” album will also be available in Japan very soon.

Besides their new offerings, Migz and the Agsunta band will have a special Valentine’s concert produced by Star Events on February 15 dubbed “ValenTimes 2” with special guest Iñigo Pascual.