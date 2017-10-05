FRESH FRAGRANCE

Thursday, October 5, 2017
    Diptyque Vetiver
    Enjoy that breath of earthy freshness with Diptyque Vetiver, a wonderful scent for him and her. Diptyque Vetiver is developed from a base of dry cedar, vetiver and musk, which blooms with fruity, citrus notes of mandarin, grapefruit, lemon and bergamot.

    When you purchase Diptyque’s Vetiver or any other beauty product and cosmetics using your Rustan’s Beauty Addict Card, you can earn points and redeem premium gifts. Customers may avail of the Rustan’s Beauty Addict Card membership with a minimum single-receipt purchase of P2,500 at the Rustan’s The Beauty Source. Exciting promos await cardholders, including fun getaways to Hong Kong!

    For more information, visit Rustan’s The Beauty Source on Facebook.

