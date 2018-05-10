FRESH, NEW LOOK

Perry Ellis

Perry Ellis, known for its classic work-wear and carefree attitude to dressing, introduces a new uniform and mix of utility and frivolity in its newest summer collection. Perry Ellis changes up the dress code by redefining modern as “go anywhere dressing,” with pieces that are founded on versatility. The picks from the collection perform in a variety of ways; they move, repel water and stretch in more ways than two. They also breathe new life into sportswear thanks to fabrics that are made from “super-natural” synthetics.

Perry Ellis is located at Level 1, Robinsons Place Manila’s Midtown Wing and Level 1, Glorietta 2, near Palm Drive entrance.