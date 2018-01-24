Fresh tax hikes eyed under ‘Package 2 Plus’

A supplement to Package 2 of the government’s Comprehensive Tax Reform Program (CTRP) will be submitted to Congress later this month, Finance Secretary Carlos Doinguez 3rd said on Tuesday.

“By the end of the month, we shall also be submitting Package 2 Plus, which includes taxes on tobacco, alcohol, mining, coal, and casinos,” Dominguez announced in a speech during a Management Association of the Philippines meeting.

Package 2, which seeks to lower the corporate income tax rate to 25 percent from 30 percent and rationalize incentives granted by the government, was submitted to Congress last week. The measure has been described as “revenue-neutral” by the Finance department.

While tobacco excise taxes have already been increased under Package 1 or the just-implemented Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (Train) law, Dominguez said further adjustments could be needed.

“We will help them (Congress) with it. You see, the senators want to increase the tax on cigarettes. One wants to bring it up to 60 percent, the other one wants to bring it up to 90 percent … there are other non-tax measures that we might be able to put in but again we will discuss it with them,” he said.

Under the Train law, cigarettes packed by hand ad by machine will be levied P32.50 per pack this year, P35 per pack by 2019, P37.50 by 2021, and P40 by 2023. By 2024, the specified tax rates will increased by 4 percent every year thereafter.

Dominguez also said there was a need to rationalize taxes on mining, which the Finance department has said was needed after President Rodrigo Duterte reminded all extractive corporations and contractors to pay the right amount of taxes.

“There is still the alcohol tax that has not been reviewed. And according to the original ‘sin’ tax law that should have been reviewed by the Congress,” he added.

For gaming, Dominguez said that Package 2 Plus would involve value-added taxes on casino gaming income.

He did not elaborate on the supplemental coal tax plan. The Train law has already imposed a P50 per metric ton excise tax on coal, which will increase to P100 by 2019 and P150 by 2020 onward.

Still to be submitted and detailed, meanwhile, is the Train 1B package, which the the Finance department wants Congress to pass within the first quarter of this year.

Officials have said that estimated revenues from Republic Act 10963 or Train 1A, while substantial, will not be enough thus the need for complementary measures such as motor vehicle users’ charges.

The Finance department has said that potential revenues from Train 1A and 1B could hit P969.2 billion by the end of 2022.

Train 1A will account for the bulk or P786.4 billion.