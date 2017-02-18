Friends save fisherman from shark mauling off Australia

SYDNEY: A shark badly mauled a man spearfishing on Saturday in northern Queensland leaving him in serious condition. Cairns resident Glenn Dickson, 26, was spearfishing with three friends off Hinchinbrook Island, north of Townsville, when he was bitten by either a bull shark or a tiger shark. His friends were also in the water at the time of the attack but managed to haul him back onto the boat before calling emergency services. Paramedics said Dickinson suffered severe blood loss with multiple bites to his upper and lower leg. Dickson was brought to shore on the boat and treated by paramedics on a jetty before the helicopter arrived. Fairfax Media said he had gone into surgery in a stable but critical condition.

AFP