Fringe Manila ready for its third year

The much-awaited multi-arts festival, Fringe Manila, is back, promising to be bigger and better. Set to run from February 8 to 26, this celebration of creativity will be spread across the streets and cultural hubs of Manila.

Under the umbrella of the internationally acclaimed Fringe network, Fringe Manila is an open access, artist-driven community activity that showcases fresh, daring, and groundbreaking work by emerging and established artists from the Philippines, as well as, international participants in theater, literature, music, dance, visual art, film, cabaret, performance art, spoken word and every other artistic genre in between. For its third year, the festival is presented by Pineapple Lab, an arts and performance space in Poblacion, Makati.

During its inaugural run in 2015 through to its successful sophomore year in 2016, Fringe Manila hosted over 30,000 audiences in 45 venues, featuring more than 500 performances, and exhibits of more than 1,000 artists across numerous venues in and around the city of Manila, providing a much needed home for artists to showcase their work.

“The arts scene has become so diverse especially in the last five years, but there are still artists that we feel still need a space and a platform–and Fringe is the perfect time and opportunity to do that,” shared Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, Fringe Manila’s founding board member and Festival Director.

He added in an interview with The Sunday Times Magazine, “We’re so lucky to be able to still be here and continue with our work and advocacy because we’re doing this for the artists. We’re also extremely happy because the movers and the shakers that we’re showcasing at the Fringe are the ones that might have been overlooked, we’re doing more experimental work that may not fit in traditional venues or traditional showcases but Fringe is a way for them to express themselves and to look from within and really give other options to the audience,” he added.

This 2017, festival-goers can expect the comeback of Fringe favorites such as the Daloy Dance Company, Deus Sex Machina, ADHD Productions, FEU Theater Guild, Airdance, Egg Theater Company, and other fresh artists both from the local and international scene, coming together for one reason—to celebrate the arts.

Fringe Manila is also excited to showcase its first-ever festival produced show dubbed as The Virtual Womb by Toronto-based Filipino-Canadian artist Maylee Todd, to be staged at Pineapple Lab. The Virtual Womb is a new breed of multimedia performance where audiences are welcomed into a larger than life vagina to experience a one-of-a-kind act that involves sound, music, and projection mapping.

The Fringe is also welcoming HATAW, a performance collective from Toronto in collaboration with the newly formed Burlesque PH who will be performing at the Cultural Center of the Philippines. Another exciting Fringe-produced program is the first ever Art Battle in cooperation with Fully Booked, a one of a kind evening where contemporary painters will be battling out with their easels and paint brushes as the audience votes for the ultimate winner.

“We are showcasing time capsules of art stories—the reflection of experiences of Filipinos in their surroundings.

We all know art is a reflection of who we are as people, as human beings, so we have to support our local artists as much as we support the foreign artists. We have to be able to help them in the development of their creation of their work,” Pamintuan finally related.

Alongside Fringe’s artists, the festival is proud to welcome again this year’s cultural partners such as The Cultural Center of the Philippines, and Power Mac Center Spotlight Theater, together with the newest space, PARC Foundation, and Fully Booked’s flag ship store at the BGC.