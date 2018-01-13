Fritsch offers Facebook apology

It’s in the culture in golf to penalize oneself for committing rules infractions no one else sees. That has extended itself to the PGA Tour’s anti-doping policy.

Canadian player Brad Fritsch, who has been up and down between the Tour and the Web.com Tour since turning professional in 2000, became the fifth player to be suspended by the Tour when he admitted he was taking a dietary supplement that contained dehydroepiandrosterone, which is on the list of banned substances.

When Fritsch realized it, he texted Andy Levinson of the Tour, who heads the anti-doping program, and turned himself in. He will be suspended for three months because the Tour considers an admission the same as a failed drug test — which has never happened to Fritsch.

The suspension is retroactive to Nov. 30, when he reported himself to Levinson, which means Fritsch is eligible again on March 2.

One other Tour player who was suspended for taking a banned substance, Scott Stallings, also turned himself in.

Fritsch wrote a Facebook post taking full blame for not checking the supplement against the Tour’s banned list — which mirrors the World Anti-Doping Association.

“I’m embarrassed that I didn’t pay attention to the details,” Fritsch wrote.

Fritsch also stated on Facebook that he believes the Tour should publish the name of every offender of the anti-doping policy and praised Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Levinson “for bringing this to a speedy resolution.”

Koepka to undergo tests

US Open champion Brooks Koepka will undergo tests on his left wrist, which has been hurting since he played in the Hero World Challenge last month.

Koepka played all four rounds of last week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions but finished last among the 34 players in the field, shooting 74 or higher in each round. He was six shots behind the next nearest player and 39 shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.

Koepka wasn’t scheduled to play again until the Tour’s stop in Phoenix.

Horschel, Players assist Feeding Northeast Florida

Four-time PGA Tour winner Billy Horschel and staff from The Players Championship will participate in a food distribution to the community from Feeding Northeast Florida, which services eight counties.

Horschel, Players executive director Jared Rice and tournament chairman Damon Olinto will be at the Feeding Northeast Florida warehouse on Jan. 16. A grant to the organization from The Players also will be announced.

Feeding Northeast Florida works with area grocery stores and farms to obtain food that ordinarily would be wasted.

Tour charity record

The PGA Tour generated more than $180 million for charity in 2017 through its six professional tours, beating the previous year’s record by $14 million.

The total amount raised for charity since 1933 is now $2.65 billion. The Tour passed $1 billion in 2005, and needed only nine years to raise its second billion by 2014.

The amount included a record $8.7 million raised through the Tour’s flagship event, The Players Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Five Tour events raised $10 million or more, the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, the Valero Texas Open, the Dean and Deluca Invitational, the John Deere Classic and the Waste Management Phoenix Open. The Presidents Cup, played every two years, raised $10.7 million.

The total included money raised on the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions, the Web.com Tour, Mackenzie Tour-PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica and PGA Tour-China.

TNS