Froehlich Tours to give free rides after suspension

Froehlich Tours Inc., operator of the Point to Point (P2P) Buses, will have given free rides on Sunday and will offer the same today (Monday) as it had promised after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) suspended its operations last Friday.

The bus company said in a post on its official Facebook account it will resume operations on January 10 but “the rides during Sunday Mall hopping service on January 8 and the complete service the following day [Monday] may be availed of free of charge.”

Roundtrip tickets for use last January 6 will be considered valid for rides until January 13, Froehlich Tours officials said.

The LTFRB said in a statement that it temporarily suspended Froehlich Tours Inc. because the company’s provisional authority (PA) to operate had expired.

It required the bus company to submit its proof of payment of its 2015 income tax, properly validated by the concerned bank where it remitted the payment.

Upon compliance with this requirement, the LTFRB gave the assurance that Froehlich’s Certificate of Public Convenience (CPC) will be released immediately.

Froehlich said they will “fully comply with the requirement by Monday morning.”