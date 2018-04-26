From ‘excellent to very good’: Duterte’s trust rating drops in Q1– SWS

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte’s net trust rating declined by 10 points, plunging to “very good” from the previous “excellent,” according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released on Thursday.

The first quarter survey from March 23 to 27 showed that 76 percent of Filipinos have much trust in Duterte while only 14 percent and 10 percent have little trust and were undecided, respectively.

This resulted in a net trust rating of +65 compared to his +75 rating in December 2017.

In the eight surveys since June 2016, SWS said that Duterte’s net trust rating was excellent in six and very good in two surveys.

“It was a moderate +16 when SWS first asked about it in December 2015, and stayed at moderate levels up to March 30-April 2, 2016,” the polling firm said.

“It went to good +30 in April 18-20, 2016, and to a moderate +26 in May 1-3, 2016, just before the May 9, 2016 elections. It then rose to a personal record-high of excellent +79 in June 24-27, 2016, just days before his inauguration in June 30, 2016,” it added.

SWS classifies ratings of 70 or above as excellent, 50 to 69 as very good, 30 to 49 as good, 10 to 29 as moderate, 9 to -9 neutral, -10 to -29 as poor, -30 to -49 as bad, -50 to -69 and -70 or below as execrable.

The survey showed Duterte’s net trust rating remained excellent in Visayas and Mindanao, and very good in Balance Luzon. However, it fell by one grade from excellent to very good in Metro Manila.

It remained excellent in Mindanao, although down by five points from +94 in December 2017 to +89 in March 2018.

Similarly, the President’s trust rating also remained excellent in Visayas, but down by six points from +76 in December 2017 to +70 in March 2018.

It remained very good in Balance Luzon, although down by three points from +56 in December 2017 to +53 in March 2018. However, it fell by one grade from excellent to very good in Metro Manila from excellent +73 in December 2017 to very good +62 in March 2018.

The first quarter SWS survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide (300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao).

It had sampling error margins of ±3 percent for national; ±6 percent for Balance Luzon; and ±6 percent each for Metro Manila, Visayas and Mindanao.