From ‘Milyonaryo’ to ‘Milyonation’

GMA Network’s longest running proof-of purchase promo, “Kapuso Milyonaryo,” begins a new season on bigger scale via “Kapuso Milyonation,” covering 18 regions of the Philippines.

Hosted by Joey De Leon and Jak Roberto, this 11th season will be give away over P18 Million worth of prizes during its 12-week run.

Participants must simply enclose a proof-of-purchase from any participating brand in an envelope together with their details and submit at designated drop boxes nationwide. Details are available on the network’s Facebook page.