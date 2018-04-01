From telephone operator to cognitive executive:

The BPO industry cannot rest on its laurels, and must lead the digital transformation of clients

By Mark Lim

THERE is much hype and hysteria around automation and artificial intelligence, and the threat they pose to the BPO industry. Many fear that the country’s fastest-growing industry that has produced over one million direct jobs may grind to a halt. While the threat is real, I see another opportunity for the industry to reinvent itself by embracing the said challenge. Let me share my view of how the industry has evolved as seen from my own career journey and how we can adapt to this age of disruption and digital transformation.

I started out as a French-speaking contact center agent encashing travelers’ checks. I don’t even know if anybody still uses them today. After over a year of handling calls, I joined IBM and moved to a back-office job in the HR outsourcing space. I became a learning administration specialist scheduling thousands of classes a month. I then learned people management, as I was promoted to team leader, and then operations manager with a staff of 100 at the age of 22.

There has been a similar evolution in the industry. While it started primarily as a voice-outsourcing destination, which still comprises a majority of the headcount, the Philippines has also seen the growth of back-office outsourcing for functions like HR, finance, procurement, and marketing, and other areas such as IT, application services, and game development.

I kept moving around within the company. I was soon asked to manage another process—Case Management or Tier 2 of the HR Contact Center—for another account in a critical situation, which meant we were paying penalties for missed service level targets. It was one of my toughest assignments as my boss soon added another troubled account located in another site, and I soon began working two shifts while figuring out this new process. Yet, with the help of my team, we came through in less than 90 days and I learned rigorous operations management while on the receiving end of a lot of stress from disappointed clients and panicking executives, not to mention overworked agents.

There is a lot of truth to the perception that BPO work can be stressful, especially when one is on the night shift. But it also means young professionals willing to adapt to the situation and learn. In other words, those with a growth mindset can gain skills rapidly in client management and operational execution. The industry continued to grow by leaps and bounds—from a standing start at the turn of the millennium to nearly $25 billion, or nearly a tenth of Philippine GDP, last year. We soon saw many large corporations setting up captive shared services.

Companies not comfortable to outsource their functions still saw the value of setting up shop in the Philippines.

After all, not only do we have low-cost labor, we also have a highly educated, English-speaking workforce known

for excellent customer service. Soon, large banks, telcos, health-care companies, and other Fortune 500 corporations established “delivery centers” here performing back-office functions for their headquarters.

I reinvented myself once more and became in-charge of a process SME focused on productivity improvement.

Then I became a director of operations for Learning and Recruitment outsourcing, handling over 300 people, which was followed shortly by a role as project executive—essentially the account manager for clients of industrial products and accountable for their satisfaction, profitability, and service delivery. At the age of 30, I was representing the corporation, managing several million dollars in revenue, and interacting on a daily basis with the C-suite executives of my client.

Indeed, this speed of career growth would not have been possible outside the BPO industry. Since it was growing at a compounded rate of 20 percent every year, and soon had over a million employees in just over a decade, it was inevitable for many agents to become managers and executives in a short period of time.

Now I am the country operations executive leading over 1,500 finance and procurement professionals supporting 20 global clients from S sites across the country. The need to reinvent, however, looms ever larger. The disruption that has allowed Uber to become the leading transport company without owning a single taxi, and Amazon to cause the demise of many major retailers, has begun disrupting the BPO industry itself. There are fears that automation, analytics, and AI will eliminate many jobs.

As a proud employee of the world’s leading technology-services company, however, I do not shirk from, but rather embrace, the challenge. We see ourselves as not just any other BPO provider primarily based on labor arbitrage. Rather, we are leading the digital transformation of our clients’ business processes through the use of automation, analytics, and cognitive technology. We are building software robots to automate simple, repetitive transactions like invoice processing and account reconciliations. We are using big data analytics to give insight to clients by, for example, optimizing their payment terms with suppliers so they increase their working capital. We are using Al or cognitive technology to augment the expertise of contact-center agents so they can provide a much better customer experience.

The Philippine BPO industry cannot rest on its laurels and expect that an English-speaking workforce or customer-service skills will continue to remain a competitive advantage. It should, instead, take the lead in the ongoing digital transformation of client companies. The industry is about to be disrupted, but it also means there are many opportunities for individuals and companies who are willing to learn, and lead the disruption. Some low-level jobs will be eliminated by robots, but many more jobs for the highly skilled will be created. Many of the entry-level employees in the industry are overqualified anyway—college graduates taking calls and doing data entry work—and will welcome the transformation of their roles, so that it becomes less transactional and more judgment-intensive. The biggest challenge for the industry, therefore, is how to enable hundreds of thousands of agents and practitioners to learn new skills and make a transition to the cognitive era. We need data-entry processors to evolve into data analysts and data scientists. We need back-office processors to become automation consultants and developers. We need more telephone operators to grow into cognitive executives.

The author is an IBM executive who has been with the company over the past 12 years and now leads its BPO unit focusing on finance and procurement.