From the computer screen to the real world

Audi took its covers off the bonkers E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo concept car, the latest of concept cars made solely for the Gran Turismo video game.

Unlike other Vision GT cars, this particular Audi has made its way to the real world, and has fully working performance worthy of a racing car. It is also the first fully-functional concept car from the Ingolstadt-based marque. Customers had a chance to drive the car following its launch in Audi Performance Centre in Neuberg, Germany.

Powering the E-Tron are three 200kW electric motors – two at the rear and one at the front, producing a total of 815 horsepower sent to all four wheels. The bulk of the electric motors tip the scales at 1,450 kilograms, but extensive use of carbon fiber help keep the weight as low as possible. Audi claimed that the car will run from zero to 100 kph in 2.5 seconds.

As the Vision Gran Turismo project allows for greater freedom in designing a car, Audi felt compelled to give the car stylistic cues from the past, with a design that harks back to the equally bonkers 90 IMSA GTO race car, from the huge side skirts, wide fenders, and the old white, red, and black Audi Sport livery. Sharp lines and contours are all around the car, giving it a more aggressive look, which also gives each design cue its function. Gaping side intakes allows copious amounts of air to not only cool the electric motor but to allow air to flow to the rear of the car, supplying downforce to the rear of the car, while a huge rear wing supplements more rear downforce, allowing better stability. The concept version utilizes retro-inspired turbine shaped wheels allow huge amounts of air to cool the brakes, but the Formula E taxi version uses conventional lightweight racing wheels.

As it is a working car, Audi made the concept into a working race taxi for the Formula E races and other motor sports events this year, proving that concept cars are not limited to be shown under the spotlight, but can be driven as well.

The Vision Gran Turismo project is launched in 2013 where car manufacturers were given the chance to design a concept car to be featured specifically for the Gran Turismo racing franchise. Automakers who participated in the project include Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Dodge, Mazda, and many others.