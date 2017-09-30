Sunday, October 1, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»From the Funeral

    From the Funeral

    0
    By on The Sunday Times Magazine

    The rain was pounding hard
    when we buried Lolo Dodo
    in the town’s public cemetery.
    The folk paying him their last homage
    quickly drew umbrellas, in various colors,
    to conceal themselves from the hammering
    drops they looked from above
    giant mushrooms.

    After the long prayer and benediction
    of the pastor, the sharp yelling
    of my grandmother and aunts slivered
    through the cold air. I was fourteen yet firm.
    I was able to block the thorns of his death
    from coming out of my mouth, my eyes.
    The series of cobalt treatment did not help
    my grandfather recuperate from cancer.
    Standing beside my father, the eldest
    of seven siblings, I saw his eyes fixed
    at the casket of his Tatay
    as if his look could resurrect the body.

    We were the last to leave.
    The rain had stopped
    leaving murky water on the premises.
    And upon reaching the exit,
    my father told me to jump over the fire
    stoked by those who went home early.
    Its smoke would cast out evil spirits
    and we would enter our home clean, he said.

    RAUL G. MOLDEZ

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.