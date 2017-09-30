From the Funeral

The rain was pounding hard

when we buried Lolo Dodo

in the town’s public cemetery.

The folk paying him their last homage

quickly drew umbrellas, in various colors,

to conceal themselves from the hammering

drops they looked from above

giant mushrooms.

After the long prayer and benediction

of the pastor, the sharp yelling

of my grandmother and aunts slivered

through the cold air. I was fourteen yet firm.

I was able to block the thorns of his death

from coming out of my mouth, my eyes.

The series of cobalt treatment did not help

my grandfather recuperate from cancer.

Standing beside my father, the eldest

of seven siblings, I saw his eyes fixed

at the casket of his Tatay

as if his look could resurrect the body.

We were the last to leave.

The rain had stopped

leaving murky water on the premises.

And upon reaching the exit,

my father told me to jump over the fire

stoked by those who went home early.

Its smoke would cast out evil spirits

and we would enter our home clean, he said.

RAUL G. MOLDEZ