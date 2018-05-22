From world-class seafarers to global entrepreneurs

This is the goal of the Department of Labor and Employment-National Reintegration Center for OFWs (DOLE-NRCO)-Integrated Seafarers of the Philippines (ISP) to Filipino seamen on board foreign vessels as they launched on Friday the 4th business plan competition for returning seafarers for the fourth straight year.

The nationwide competition is dubbed ‘From Seafarers to Entrepreneurs: The 2018 NRCO-ISP Business Plan Competition (Harnessing Seafarers’ Capacities for Business Enterprises Development).

It aims to encourage and further assist qualified seafarers intending to venture into social entrepreneurship and eventually contribute to the growth of jobs in their communities.

This is the fourth time the NRCO is in partnership with the Integrated Seafarers of the Philippines (ISP) to conduct a business plan comeptition for returning seafarers, We would like to produce OFW seafaters who can nmake a difference upon their reintegration, just like what we have assisted during the past three years,” said NRCO OIC-Director Roel B. Martin.

Capt. Gaudencio Morales, president, ISP, said the business competition plan is open to all active seafarers, preferably those who are planning to retire from sea life and interested o venture into entrepreneurship, and as well as for inactive seafarers for not more than five years.

He said that unlike in the first two years of the competition where only agri-business inclined proposals were accepted, this time around this year’s round of competition will now accept an ‘all-start-up’ business plan proposals or for those who are planning to open a business for the first time.

Morales said the cash prize can be used by the winners as capital to encourage seafarers to venture into businesses through the guidance of business experts that would be made available to them by the NCRO-ISP.

“This business plan competition is an avenue for our seafarers to learn how to run a business. It is a continuing effort to achieve our eventual goal of seafarers empowerment,” Morales added.

Interested parties may join either solo, in pair or by groups with minimum of three members.

A P500,000 cash prize, courtesy of ISP, will be awarded to the grand prize winner. Four runner-up winners will receive P50,000 each and three consolation prize of P20,000 each.

Last year, Oswald Rollorazo, 48, a ship captain, won the competition for his TMR Ruminant Feeds in Sta. Ignacia, Tarlac

The 2015 grand winner, when the project was first launched, was Chief Mate William Gaspay of Masinloc, Zambales, whose sea-weeds farming business venture is now being run by his son, Leyzam.

The 2016 winner was Ryan Mark Antiquera, a seaman from the Bicol region, for his Soft Broom Making business.

Acceptance of entries started on May 18. Deadline of submission is o September 7.

The ISP is a non-stock and non-profit organization formed and established for the welfare of Filipino seafarers and their families. It aims to create avenues where the seafarers› families can improve their lives while the seafarers are on active duty; and to provide ways for their easier social reintegration after the culmination of their overseas jobs.

The primary clientele of the NRCO are returning OFWs who are classified as undocumented OFWs; displaced, distressed and repatriated OFWs; returning OFWs or OFWs who return to the Philippines on a temporary basis with the intention of going back abroad; OFW returnees or OFWs who return to the Philippines with the intention to stay in the country on a permanent basis; and families of returning OFWs.