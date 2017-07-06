FRONT ACTS

Tommy Hilfiger

After the successful launch of the TommyXGigi collaborative collections for Fall 2016 and Spring 2017, Supermodel Gigi Hadid will continue to co-design the line for another two seasons. She will also continue as global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Womenswear. Joining her in a similar role in the fall are Alex Pall and Andrew “Drew” Taggart, known as The Chainsmokers, who are Hilfiger’s global brand ambassadors for Tommy Hilfiger menswear, including Hilfiger Edition, Tommy Hilfiger Tailored and Tommy Hilfiger sportswear.

Tommy Hilfiger in the Philippines is exclusively distributed by Stores Specialists, Inc., and is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, Greenbelt 5 and Rustan’s Makati among many others.