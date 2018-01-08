Frozen fun for kids in time for the New Year

Mallgoers have been having fun as SM’s Metro Malls celebrate Olaf’s Frozen Adventure in their centerpieces.

Everything was magical during the Christmas launch in SM City Fairview wherein a huge frozen Arendelle castle along with a real-life sleigh were featured. During the launch, Quezon City 5th District Representative Alfred Vargas, Quezon City 5th District Councilor Aly Medalla, and Pasong Putik Proper Barangay Captain Evangeline Dungca waved magical ice wads which lighted up the wintry Christmas tree.

SM City BF Parañaque, meanwhile, unveiled the beauty of Christmas at Arendelle with glittering lights that transformed the mall atrium into a colorful spectacle as 2016 Miss Global 1st Runner Up Camille “CJ” Hirro hosted the event. A pop up skating rink brought frozen fun to the mall atrium, while kids of all ages loved the Toy Fair featuring Olaf and other Disney merchandise at the mall atrium.

On the other hand, SM City East Ortigas treats their mallgoers into a magical wonderland – Olaf’s Grotto, a Giant Christmas Tree and Disney’s Frozen Toy Fair – where kids and their families can create family holiday memories that can last a lifetime. During the launch, Pasig City Mayor Bobby Eusebio with wife Maribel Eusebio and the Acoustic Princess, Princess Velasco and her family led the lighting ceremony, where the grand structure of the Arendelle castle was revealed amidst a Magical Winter Snowfall that little princes and princesses surely enjoyed.

Families can experience Winter Magic with Olaf’s Frozen Adventure at SM City Manila with the Disney Pop-Up store at the event center. Fun activities like the Grand Christmas Parade let kids meet their favorite Frozen Characters, as well as your favorite Winter Characters like Mr. and Mrs. Frost, Polar Bear, Winter Fairies, Snow Flakes ladies, and Snow Man.

SM Metro Malls are giving the magic until January 27.