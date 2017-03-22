Frustrated murder case filed vs Cebu road rage suspect

CEBU CITY: Police on Tuesday filed criminal charges for frustrated murder before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office against David Lim Jr. who was tagged in the road rage incident here at dawn Sunday.

Supt. Ryan Devaras, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO)-Investigation and Detection Management Bureau (IDMB) chief, said they filed the frustrated murder case instead of frustrated homicide against Lim upon the request of the road rage victim Ephraim Nunal, a nurse.

Lim surrendered to Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 director, on Tuesday.

Lim was taken to Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office under heavy guard at 4 p.m. on Tuesday. The case against him was assigned to Cebu City Assistant Prosecutor Maria Theresa Casino.

Lim’s lawyer Orlando Salatandre Jr. said his client will not sign a waiver of detention so he could post bail and answer the case against him in court.

Lim was taken at past 5 p.m. Tuesday to the CCPO holding cell in Camp Sotero Cabahug on Gorordo Avenue here where he will be detained until the inquest proceeding is completed and he can post bail for his temporary liberty. PNA