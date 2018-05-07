Fuel prices down slightly this week

Following three consecutive weeks of price hikes, oil companies in the country will slightly lower the prices of petroleum products this week.

Seaoil will lower the prices of diesel and gasoline by 30 centavos per liter, respectively, as well as the price of kerosene by 60 centavos per liter effective on Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.

Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, and PTT Philippines will reduce the prices of diesel and gasoline by 30 centavos per liter, respectively, beginning at 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Flying V and Pilipinas Shell will cut the price of kerosene by 60 centavos per liter, also at 6 a.m.