Fuel prices up anew by P1

FOR the second straight week, oil firms in the Philippines will jack up the prices of petroleum products by about P1 per liter effective Tuesday.

Caltex, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil said in separate advisories on Monday they would raise the price of diesel by P1 per liter, effective on Tuesday at 6 a.m.

The same companies will raise the price of gasoline by 90 centavos per liter, also starting at 6 a.m.

Caltex, Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil, meanwhile, will increase the price of kerosene by P1 per liter, effective at 6 a.m.

Last week, industry players had also implemented a big-time adjustment in the prices of fuel products. JORDEENE B. LAGARE