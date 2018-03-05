Fuel prices up again this week

FOR the second straight week, oil companies will be raising prices of petroleum products again, effective on Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Flying V, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil will jack up the price of diesel by 30 centavos per liter, effective Tuesday at 6 a.m.

They will also raise the price of gasoline by 50 centavos per liter, effective on Tuesday morning.

Flying V, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil, meanwhile, will increase the price of kerosene by 80 centavos per liter, also starting on Tuesday at 6 a.m. JORDEENE B. LAGARE