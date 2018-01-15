Fuel prices up this week

OIL companies will raise prices of diesel, gasoline, and kerosene this week as the new excise taxes on petroleum products take effect.

Flying V said it would jack up the prices of diesel and kerosene by 55 centavos per liter, respectively, as well as the price of gasoline by 80 centavos per liter, effective 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday.

Eastern Petroleum, Petron, Phoenix Petroleum, Pilipinas Shell, PTT Philippines, and Seaoil said they would raise the prices of diesel and gasoline by 55 centavos per liter and 80 centavos per liter, respectively, effective at 6a.m.

Meanwhile, Petron, Pilipinas Shell, and Seaoil will increase the price of kerosene by 55 centavos per liter, also starting at 6:00 a.m.

Last week, oil firms raised the prices of diesel and kerosene but left gasoline unchanged. JORDEENE B. LAGARE