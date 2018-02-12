Fugitives and murder in Mindanao

TWO days from now millions of Filipinos will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with romantic dinners and dates, sweet greetings, and the giving—or receiving—of red roses and chocolates. All in the name of love, the greatest gift of all.

Briton Stuart Green will be without his Valentine’s date for the first time since he got married. His wife, lawyer Mia Mascariñas-Green, was murdered in front of the couple’s three young children in a daring attack in Tagbilaran City on February 15 last year. The alleged killers—Lloyd Lancer Gonzaga and RomaricoBenegian—fled to Davao from where they both hail.

Gonzaga was arrested in Davao City on June 30 by a joint team from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group of Regions 7 and 11, the Davao City Police Office and Bohol Provincial Police Office.

Benegian remains at large and is believed to be hiding in Mindanao, which has been under Martial Law since May 23. While Benegian may not be a terrorist or insurgent, considering the high visibility of police and military, the numerous checkpoints, and the alert status of authorities in Mindanao in general, it is disappointing that someone with warrants of arrest for murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms can remain at large this long. Justice delayed is justice denied. With former Armed Forces Chief Ret. Gen. Eduardo Año—an expert in the gathering, appreciation and application of intelligence—as officer-in-charge of the Department of Interior and Local Government and thus the boss of the Philippine National Police, and considering the enabling environment provided by Martial Law, no person wanted for heinous crimes should be able to hide for long in Mindanao.

Incidentally, investigators of the Tagum City Police Office last September recommended the filing of murder charges against Gonzaga, Benegian and two others for the March 20, 2017 murder of Richard Basigsig in Tagum City, the capital of Davao del Norte. According to documents from the Tagum City Police Office, an eyewitness to the murder came forward last August and positively identified Gonzaga and Benegian.

Still in Davao del Norte, members of the New People’s Army disguised as soldiers, shot to death Langilang-Manobo tribal leader DatuBanadjaoMampaundag and his son Jhonard in Talaingod last February 4. The police say they know the perpetrators and will be filing the appropriate cases in court. The father and son had just returned from a gathering of tribal leaders with President Rodrigo Duterte. By killing the two who had become ‘active auxiliary’ or volunteer soldiers joining hands with the military in the latter’s anti-insurgency campaign, the NPA once again made it clear that one may have to pay the ultimate price for helping the military.

The NPA habitually executes lumad and former comrades. In October 2015, NPA members disguised as NBI agents abducted former rebel Dario Otaza and his son Daryl from their house in Butuan City, and executed them. Dario Otaza was the incumbent mayor of Loreto, Agusan del Sur. His “crime” was that he had convinced dozens of rebels to surrender and was working on convincing even more to return to the fold of the law. Otaza’s executioners, I believe, are still scot free.

Of more recent date is the December 2, 2017 assassination of Dr. Ricardo Rotoras in Cagayan de Oro City. Dr. Rotoras was president of University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines and president of the Philippine Association of State Universities and Colleges. Murder charges have been filed against an alleged triggerman who was arrested in Makati City last month in connection with the 2016 brutal slaying of former Ozamiz City Vice Mayor Rolando Romero. The police consider architect Rey Galua, the former head of the university’s architecture department, as a person of interest in Dr. Rotoras’ murder. Galua is facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives but claims that the police had planted the items on him. Motive and mastermind remain unknown though stories have surfaced about alleged corruption in the construction of an eight-story Student Center and Education Complex and certain “SOP” in past construction projects in the university.

More on associated labor unions

Last week I mentioned the appointment of lawyer Nora Analyn Demeterio-Diego as vice president of the Associated Labor Unions (ALU) Central Visayas. Diego, contrary to what I wrote, isn’t the first woman to reach this high position in the ALU.A few years ago, the ALU office in the Davao region was headed by a female labor leader, Florencia Cabatingan.

ALU lost the third and last of its founding fathers when lawyerCecilio “Liling” T. Seno, 95, passed away in Cebu City last February 6. No more lonely Valentine’s Days for Liling as he is now reunited with his late wife, Perla, whose birthday falls on Valentine’s Day.