Fujifilm to boost brand presence in VisMin

JAPANESE company Fujifilm plans to increase its presence in the Visayas and Mindanao regions to strengthen its brand visibility and recognition in the country.

Fujifilm Philippines Inc. President Tomoyuki Fukura told The Manila Times they plan to boost brand presence in the VisMin areas, particularly its electronic imaging segment, by expanding their service centers in Cebu and Davao.

“We are now doing this, and not only deploying the sales and service teams but also we are continuing to hold events like workshops, shooting events,” he said.

Fukura is optimistic that with this move, they could widen their market and engage with more consumers.

“This will strengthen our presence. Not only people get to experience our products, but we also expect that through this they could spread word about our products,” he added.

Last week, Fujifilm opened its first concept store in the Philippines to attract the younger generation to their products.

This year marked the company’s fifth year in the local market, and the executive said Fujifilm continues to see strong momentum.

“In terms of revenues, our average is 45 percent average sales growth each year,” he said.

“Fujifilm will continue to develop innovative products and Fujifilm Philippines will continue to communicate its value appropriately, effectively and provide technical support,” he added.

Fukura said they are targeting to sell 60,000 units of Fujifilm Instax cameras this year after hitting 50,000 units in 2016.