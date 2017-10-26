Fujifilm opens concept store in PH

JAPANESE company Fujifilm has opened its first concept store in the Philippines in a bid to expand its market and reach more millennials.

Advertisements

Vincent Carlos Morales, YKL Color, Inc. and Fujifilm general manager, told reporters the launch of the concept store at SM Megamall late on Tuesday is aimed at attracting more customers, particularly from the millennial segment.

“Normally, in other countries they have concept stores for digital cameras only and then they have a retail store. But in the case in the Philippines, we asked permission from Fujifilm if we could combine the two concepts—the new concept of the retail store which is the Wonder Photo and the concept store from the digital cameras—because Fujifilm has never done this anywhere in the world,” he said.

“Why do we have to create two stores if it would be better to put them all together in one store so we could present and show the extent of the services and the product line of Fuji?” he added.

Morales said if that if the new concept store in the Philippines becomes a hit, Fujifilm “might establish [a concept store like this]in other countries.”

“Some people, when they think about cameras, they imagine those are only for professionals. And for millennials, they no longer go to photo shops and have their photos printed—the traditional photo shop is kinda boring [for them],” he said.

“That’s why we have to do some changes and adapt to the trend so we can attract them to visit our photo shops. We really have to reinvent [because]if we wouldn’t do this, who are our next customers? Most of our customers are already old,” Morales added.