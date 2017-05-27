Fujifilm PH eyes 30% sales growth in 2017

FUJIFILM Philippines Inc. said late Thursday it is targeting a minimum of 30 percent sales growth in 2017 given Filipinos’ continuing support for its instant cameras, despite the surge in sales of smartphones in the country.

“Our goal is to achieve a minimum sales growth of 30 percent for 2017. We want to continue our momentum of generating demand and creating new markets for the products we have lined up for the year,” Geremy Faye So, marketing leader for the photo imaging division at Fujifilm Philippines, shared with The Manila Times.

She said 2016 has been a good year for Fujifilm’s instax—a hybrid digital/film instant camera —and they are hoping to get the same success this year as the camera company is set to launch its new instax SQ10 in late May to early June.

Shifting to an Instagram-friendly square film format, the company makes this a refreshing look for today’s generation of Instax shooters.

Square photos are considered the trend when it comes to digital photography, as proven by its popularity in social media platforms such as Instagram,” she explained in an email interview.

She continued: “It is a perfect combination of both instax and digital cameras. It is able to instantly print out your photos while giving you the freedom to enhance your photos before printing, and save a soft copy for posting online or as a backup.”

Fujifilm Philippines is “highly confident that the SQ10 will provide a new photo-taking experience for Filipinos,” So said.

“What’s incredible about instax is that it’s main market are millennials, and we believe that this is due to the fact that instantly printing your photos provides a unique experience that further enriches the memory that it accompanies,” she ended.