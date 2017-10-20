Fujitsu plans to open 400 positions in Cebu office

JAPANESE information technology solutions provider Fujitsu said it is targeting to open 400 new positions in its Cebu office in two to three years.

The company’s decision to extend its Global Delivery Center (GDC) footprint in Cebu would also bring working opportunities to Cebuanos, Fujitsu said.

“Our Global Delivery Centers are strategically located to offer customers access to a consistently high quality service and pool of dynamic and talented employees with high technical and multilingual skills. When expanding our GDC in the Philippines beyond Manila, Cebu was an obvious choice. We are fortunate that many Cebuanos speak Japanese, as well as being great software developers,” Arlene Gregorio, head of Fujitsu’s GDC in the Philippines, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The GDC satellite is located at the Cebu Business Park and offers 24/7 coverage all year to its 1.2 million end users on over a million devices in 40 languages.

“From the Manila office, which opened in 1993, Fujitsu delivers extensive services in remote infrastructure management, service desk, application services and business process outsourcing, primarily to customers in the Asia Pacific region, North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa and Oceania. The teams working in Cebu will initially focus on providing Fujitsu customers with support in business application development,” the company said.