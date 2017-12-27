Fukushima operator wins first safety approval since disaster

TOKYO: Japan’s nuclear watchdog on Wednesday gave a formal green light to the operator of the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant to restart two reactors, the first since the 2011 atomic crisis. The Nuclear Regulation Authority handed its approval to the Tokyo Electric Power Co. following a month of public hearings, judging that the two reactors met the stricter safety standards introduced after the disaster, an NRA official told Agence France-Presse. The two reactors are situated at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, one of the world’s biggest and the largest in Japan. Like many other nuclear power plants in the country, the plant in central Japan has been idle since the 2011 meltdown triggered by a tsunami after a 9.0-magnitude earthquake. TEPCO still needs to get local consent to bring the reactors online, which could take years. Niigata Governor Ryuichi Yoneyama, who won the local election in 2016 for a four-year term, is known to be cautious about restarting Kashiwazaki-Kariwa.

AFP