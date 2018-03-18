Fulbright Philippines marks 70th anniversary

THE Philippine-American Educational Foundation (PAEF) will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Fulbright program in the Philippines with a gala event at The Peninsula Manila on March 23.

The PAEF is the world’s longest-continuing Fulbright Commission and the oldest international educational exchange program in the Philippines.

The governments of the United States and the Philippines signed an executive agreement on March 23, 1948 establishing the commission.

The PAEF is a non-profit, bilateral organization responsible for the administration of the prestigious Fulbright Scholarship Programs, Hubert H. Humphrey Fellowships, Global Undergraduate Exchange Programs and other educational exchange initiatives.

Since 1948, it has awarded Fulbright grants to nearly 4,000 Filipinos and Americans to study, teach, lecture and conduct research in the United States and the Philippines, according to a statement.

The PAEF is commemorating 70 years of excellence with a year-long campaign celebrating its alumni’s achievements and US-Philippine educational exchanges.

The gala event on March 23 is the official anniversary celebration.

Guests will include Filipino and American Fulbright alumni, government officials, US State Department representatives and other members of the Fulbright community.

US Ambassador to the Philippines Sung Kim and a representative from the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs will deliver remarks.

The PAEF will induct 10 notable Filipino alumni as the first-ever Fulbright Philippines Hall of Fame awardees, including National Scientist Dr. Angel Alcala, former ambassador Jose Cuisia and former senator Rene Saguisag.

It will also award plaques of appreciation to former senator Edgardo Angara and Fulbright sponsor Washington SyCip, represented by the SyCip Foundation.