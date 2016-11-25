Fulgencio named PHLPost Chairman of the Board

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Norman Fulgencio as the chairman of the board of the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPOST).

Fulgencio used to be a top executive in several logistics companies prior to joining the Duterte administration. His more than two decades of experience in the logistics industry is seen to improve the productivity and efficiency of PHLPost towards logistics development and infrastructure formation.

Fulgencio is the youngest chairman of the board in the history of PHLPost.