Full list: Winners of 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature

The country’s best literary minds were honored in the 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature on Friday night at The Peninsula Manila Rigodon Ballroom.
Young writers led Alpheus Matthew Llantero drew praise for their works. The 17-year- old is this year’s Kabataan English Essay first prize winner, with the youngest awardee, 13-year-old Pauline Sherice Wee placing second and 17-year-old Marielle Fatima Tuazon coming in third.
Llantero told The Manila Times that he won third prize in the same category last year.
Kabataan Sanaysay has no first prize. Second prize was Carmel Joy Vergara, while the third prize went to Robyn Therese Jocom.
Noted scriptwriter Rodolfo Vera again won first prize in Dulang Pampelikula in his “Ang Aking Juan Luna.” Among many others, Vera wrote the script of “Die Beautiful.” He also won second prize in Dulang May isang Yugto category for ‘Indigo Child.”
Below is the complete list of winners of the annual literary competition:
Kabataan Division
Kabataan Sanaysay
1st Prize: No winner
2nd Prize: Carmel Joy Vergara
Kabataan Essay
1st Prize: Alpheus Matthew Llantero
2nd Prize: Pauline Sherice Wee
3rd Prize: Marielle Fatima Tuazon
Filipino Division
Maikling Kwento
1st Prize: Andrian Legaspi
2nd Prize: Valentine Dula
3rd Prize: Nicko de Guzman
Maikling Kwentong Pambata
1st Prize: Maryrose Jairene Cruz-Eusebio
2nd Prize: Josel Luigi Creencia
3rd Prize: Cheeno Marlo Sayuno
Sanaysay
1st Prize: Eugene Evasco
2nd Prize: Will Ortiz
3rd Prize: Mubarak Tahir
Tula Para sa mga Bata
1st Prize: John Vincent Bucal
2nd Prize: Errol Merquita
3rd Prize: Paterno Baloloy, Jr.
Dulaang may Isang Yugto
1st Prize: Eljay Castro Deldoc
2nd Prize: Rodolfo Carlos Vera
3rd Prize: Dominique Beatrice
Dulaang Ganap ang Haba
1st Prize: Dustin Edward Celestino
2nd Prize: Joshua Lim So
3rd Prize: Vincent de Jesus
Dulaang Pampelikula
1st Prize: Rodolfo Carlo Vera
2nd Prize: Kristian Sendon Cordero
3rd Prize: Avelino Mark Balmes
Regional Division
Short Story – Cebuano
1st Prize: Jondy Arpellida
2nd Prize: Manuel Avenido
3rd Prize: Errol Merquita
English Division
Short Story
1st Prize: John Bengan
2nd Prize: Katrina Guiang Gomez
3rd Prize: Joe Bert Lazarte
Short Story for Children
1st Prize: No winner
2nd Prize: No winner
3rd Prize: No winner
Essay
1st Prize: Michelle Josephine Rivera
2nd Prize:Paul Gideon Lasco
3rd Prize: Jade Mark Capiñanes
Poetry
1st Prize: Noelle Leslie dela Cruz
2nd Prize: Rodrigo dela Pena Jr.
3rd Prize: Hurjay Medilo
Poetry written for children
1st Prize: Cynthia Baculi-Condez
2nd Prize: Patricia Celina Ngo
3rd Prize: Ma. Amparo Warren
One-Act Play
1st Prize: No winner
2nd Prize: No winner
3rd Prize: Joshua Lim So
Full-Length Play
1st Prize: Dustin Edward Celestino
2nd Prize: Joachim Emilio Antonio
3rd Prize: No winner
Grand Prizes
Nobela
Grand Prize: Eros Atalia
Novel
Grand Prize: Glenn Diaz
