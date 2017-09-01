Full list: Winners of 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature

The country’s best literary minds were honored in the 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature on Friday night at The Peninsula Manila Rigodon Ballroom.

Young writers led Alpheus Matthew Llantero drew praise for their works. The 17-year- old is this year’s Kabataan English Essay first prize winner, with the youngest awardee, 13-year-old Pauline Sherice Wee placing second and 17-year-old Marielle Fatima Tuazon coming in third.

Llantero told The Manila Times that he won third prize in the same category last year.

Kabataan Sanaysay has no first prize. Second prize was Carmel Joy Vergara, while the third prize went to Robyn Therese Jocom.

Noted scriptwriter Rodolfo Vera again won first prize in Dulang Pampelikula in his “Ang Aking Juan Luna.” Among many others, Vera wrote the script of “Die Beautiful.” He also won second prize in Dulang May isang Yugto category for ‘Indigo Child.”

Below is the complete list of winners of the annual literary competition:

Kabataan Division

Kabataan Sanaysay

1st Prize: No winner

2nd Prize: Carmel Joy Vergara

Kabataan Essay

1st Prize: Alpheus Matthew Llantero

2nd Prize: Pauline Sherice Wee

3rd Prize: Marielle Fatima Tuazon

Filipino Division

Maikling Kwento

1st Prize: Andrian Legaspi

2nd Prize: Valentine Dula

3rd Prize: Nicko de Guzman

Maikling Kwentong Pambata

1st Prize: Maryrose Jairene Cruz-Eusebio

2nd Prize: Josel Luigi Creencia

3rd Prize: Cheeno Marlo Sayuno

Sanaysay

1st Prize: Eugene Evasco

2nd Prize: Will Ortiz

3rd Prize: Mubarak Tahir

Tula Para sa mga Bata

1st Prize: John Vincent Bucal

2nd Prize: Errol Merquita

3rd Prize: Paterno Baloloy, Jr.

Dulaang may Isang Yugto

1st Prize: Eljay Castro Deldoc

2nd Prize: Rodolfo Carlos Vera

3rd Prize: Dominique Beatrice

Dulaang Ganap ang Haba

1st Prize: Dustin Edward Celestino

2nd Prize: Joshua Lim So

3rd Prize: Vincent de Jesus

Dulaang Pampelikula

1st Prize: Rodolfo Carlo Vera

2nd Prize: Kristian Sendon Cordero

3rd Prize: Avelino Mark Balmes

Regional Division

Short Story – Cebuano

1st Prize: Jondy Arpellida

2nd Prize: Manuel Avenido

3rd Prize: Errol Merquita

English Division

Short Story

1st Prize: John Bengan

2nd Prize: Katrina Guiang Gomez

3rd Prize: Joe Bert Lazarte

Short Story for Children

1st Prize: No winner

2nd Prize: No winner

3rd Prize: No winner

Essay

1st Prize: Michelle Josephine Rivera

2nd Prize:Paul Gideon Lasco

3rd Prize: Jade Mark Capiñanes

Poetry

1st Prize: Noelle Leslie dela Cruz

2nd Prize: Rodrigo dela Pena Jr.

3rd Prize: Hurjay Medilo

Poetry written for children

1st Prize: Cynthia Baculi-Condez

2nd Prize: Patricia Celina Ngo

3rd Prize: Ma. Amparo Warren

One-Act Play

1st Prize: No winner

2nd Prize: No winner

3rd Prize: Joshua Lim So

Full-Length Play

1st Prize: Dustin Edward Celestino

2nd Prize: Joachim Emilio Antonio

3rd Prize: No winner

Grand Prizes

Nobela

Grand Prize: Eros Atalia

Novel

Grand Prize: Glenn Diaz