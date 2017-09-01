Friday, September 1, 2017
    • The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Full list: Winners of 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature

    Full list: Winners of 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature

    0
    By on The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    The country’s best literary minds were honored in the 67th Carlos Palanca Memorial Awards for Literature on Friday night at The Peninsula Manila Rigodon Ballroom.

    Young writers led Alpheus Matthew Llantero drew praise for their works. The 17-year- old is this year’s Kabataan English Essay first prize winner, with the youngest awardee, 13-year-old Pauline Sherice Wee placing second and 17-year-old Marielle Fatima Tuazon coming in third.

    Llantero told The Manila Times that he won third prize in the same category last year.

    Kabataan Sanaysay has no first prize. Second prize was Carmel Joy Vergara, while the third prize went to Robyn Therese Jocom.

    Noted scriptwriter Rodolfo Vera again won first prize in Dulang Pampelikula in his “Ang Aking Juan Luna.” Among many others, Vera wrote the script of “Die Beautiful.” He also won second prize in Dulang May isang Yugto category for ‘Indigo Child.”

    Below is the complete list of winners of the annual literary competition:

    Kabataan Division

                Kabataan Sanaysay

    1st Prize: No winner

    2nd Prize: Carmel Joy Vergara

    Kabataan Essay

    1st Prize: Alpheus Matthew Llantero

    2nd Prize: Pauline Sherice Wee

    3rd Prize: Marielle Fatima Tuazon

    Filipino Division

                Maikling Kwento

    1st Prize: Andrian Legaspi

    2nd Prize: Valentine Dula

    3rd Prize: Nicko de Guzman

         Maikling Kwentong Pambata

    1st Prize: Maryrose Jairene Cruz-Eusebio

    2nd Prize: Josel Luigi Creencia

    3rd Prize: Cheeno Marlo Sayuno

                 Sanaysay

    1st Prize: Eugene Evasco

    2nd Prize: Will Ortiz

    3rd Prize: Mubarak Tahir

    Tula Para sa mga Bata

    1st Prize: John Vincent Bucal

    2nd Prize: Errol Merquita

    3rd Prize: Paterno Baloloy, Jr.

    Dulaang may Isang Yugto

    1st Prize: Eljay Castro Deldoc

    2nd Prize: Rodolfo Carlos Vera

    3rd Prize: Dominique Beatrice

                Dulaang Ganap ang Haba

    1st Prize: Dustin Edward Celestino

    2nd Prize: Joshua Lim So

    3rd Prize: Vincent de Jesus

               Dulaang Pampelikula

    1st Prize: Rodolfo Carlo Vera

    2nd Prize: Kristian Sendon Cordero

    3rd Prize: Avelino Mark Balmes

    Regional Division

       Short Story – Cebuano

    1st Prize: Jondy Arpellida

    2nd Prize: Manuel Avenido

    3rd Prize: Errol Merquita

                 English Division

    Short Story

    1st Prize: John Bengan

    2nd Prize: Katrina Guiang Gomez

    3rd Prize: Joe Bert Lazarte

                         Short Story for Children

    1st Prize: No winner

    2nd Prize: No winner

    3rd Prize: No winner

                          Essay

    1st Prize: Michelle Josephine Rivera

    2nd Prize:Paul Gideon Lasco

    3rd Prize: Jade Mark Capiñanes

    Poetry

    1st Prize: Noelle Leslie dela Cruz

    2nd Prize: Rodrigo dela Pena Jr.

    3rd Prize: Hurjay Medilo

                         Poetry written for children

    1st Prize: Cynthia Baculi-Condez

    2nd Prize: Patricia Celina Ngo

    3rd Prize: Ma. Amparo Warren

                         One-Act Play

    1st Prize: No winner

    2nd Prize: No winner

    3rd Prize: Joshua Lim So

        Full-Length Play

    1st Prize: Dustin Edward Celestino

    2nd Prize: Joachim Emilio Antonio

    3rd Prize: No winner

     

    Grand Prizes

                      Nobela

    Grand Prize: Eros Atalia

    Novel

    Grand Prize: Glenn Diaz

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Share.
    loading...
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.