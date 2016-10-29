Full list: Winners of Miss Earth 2016

Beauties from South America were the big winners of Miss Earth 2016 ‘s coronation night on Saturday at the Philippines’ Mall of Asia Arena.

Out of 84 candidates, Ecuador’s Katherine Espín bagged the main title, while Michelle Gomez of Colombia was declared Miss Earth-Air; Stephanie De Zorzi of Venezuela as Miss Earth-Water; and Bruna Zanardo of Brazil as Miss Earth-Fire.

The Philippines’ bet Imelda Schweighart failed to make it in the Top 16, which rounded up candidates from: Colombia, Korea, Northern Ireland, Italy, Venezuela, England, Brazil, Vietnam, Russia, Mexico, Macau SAR, China, South Africa, Ecuador, Australia, Sweden, and USA.

The Top 8 finalists were from: Vietnam, Venezuela, Russia, Sweden, USA, Brazil, Colombia, and Ecuador.

A delayed telecast of the coronation will air on October 30, 10 a.m. on ABS-CBN.