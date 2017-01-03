Full-scale, integrated approach to traffic problem proposed

All-Asia Resources and Reclamation Corp. (ARRC) said it has an ambitious plan to solve the worsening traffic problem in Metro Manila. Calling it the proposed Integrated Sangley Complex, its chief executive officer said it is a “comprehensive solution” to the country’s need for a world-class airport, seaport and industrial complex.

“Ours is a complete package, not just an airport proposal. It is an integrated approach that addresses traffic congestion, job creation, exports, port congestion and our lack of a manufacturing base,” Wilson Tieng, president and CEO of ARRC, said in a statement.

He added that the Philippines is so strategic in Asia that it should be its manufacturing and export hub.

“But how can Hong Kong, Singapore and Japan, for example, do just-in-time production when we cannot [even]deliver on time due to traffic in our streets, our airport, and our seaport? So we thought of putting all three—an international airport, seaport and industrial complex—in one location,” he said.

Tieng also said that establishment of the Sangley complex will keep about 8,000 trucks and 40,000 cars away from the Metro Manila gridlock daily.

The project had been in the drawing board for several years now but could not be submitted because its proponents said the previous administration was not open to unsolicited proposals.

Tieng said All-Asia finally submitted it last August 1 to the Department of Transportation, presented it to the Cabinet and President Rodrigo Duterte on August 22. “It was very well received, to say the least,” he added.

The first phase of the proposed project is the reclamation of 2,500 hectares of sea northwest of where Sangley is in Cavite is right now.

“Using the latest technology, we can finish the reclamation in two years and immediately build to finish the airport two years later just like other airports in Japan and South Korea, and other reclamation projects in Hong Kong and Macau. So if we get the go-signal by January 1, for instance, we should have a new international airport we can all be proud of by 2021,” he said.

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has identified Sangley as the best location for a new airport—to replace NAIA —out of nine alternative locations studied in Bulacan, Laguna, and Metro Manila.

While NAIA is still operational, All-Asia has submitted a separate proposal to rehabilitate the military-run Sangley runway, build a terminal, and operate it for the so-called general aviation and small low-cost carriers.

This will free up NAIA’s single runway and raise aircraft movement—landing and take-off—from 40 per hour to around 60 per hour.

Tieng said this means there will less flight delays and more flights passengers can choose from which will also be good for tourism, trade and commerce.

“There are executive jets that line up in NAIA that have only one passenger or just the pilot and occupy the same space and require the same amount of time to take off and land at the expense of commercial planes that carry 300 passengers. So even here, recognizing the problem, we came up with a solution,” he said.

The rehabilitation project will take only one year to finish and cost P1 billion.

Both this and the integrated complex being proposed will not require any government money. “We have already lined up our financial and technical requirements that is why we are confident that we can finish both proposals as promised the moment we receive the notice to proceed,” the CEO of ARRC said.