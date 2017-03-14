Fully automated govt procedures seen by 2022

THE Duterte administration aims to fully automate all government procedures and processes by the end of its term in line with one of the targets under the 2017-2022 Philippine Development Plan (PDP), economic planning officials said on Monday.

“The President [Rodrigo Duterte] doesn’t want people queuing [for government procedures], and how will you achieve that? Then you have to go for automation of many of these procedures,” Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

Edillon said fully automated government procedures will not only improve doing business in the country but will also streamline citizen transactions.

For his part, Socioeconomic Secretary Ernesto Pernia projected that by the midterm of the Duterte regime, there should already be clear signs that the government is moving to a fully automated system by 2022.

Under the six-year PDP, the Duterte administration will adopt a whole-of-government approach in the delivery of key services.

A whole-of-government approach means that government systems and processes work together to provide ease of access and use by citizens.

To realize this goal, achieving inter-operability of government processes, which includes converging of government databases, achieving a smart and automated government, and continuation of ongoing initiatives such as the Inter-Agency Business Process Inter-operability Program should be undertaken, the PDP states.

“The objective is to implement unified information and communications technology-enabled business processes and establish an information infrastructure that will allow the exchange, collaboration, and sharing of data,” it says.

This will include administrative and field data of various government agencies on international migration that will be harmonized for evidence-based policymaking and planning, it says.

With these targets in mind, the government’s legislative agenda includes the amendment of the Local Government Code to address the challenges in the delivery of local services and the passage of the E-government Act that will enable interoperability of government data and processes to increase efficiency and economy in the delivery of services.