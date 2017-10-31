Fully operational transport system, tight security assured on All Saints’ Day

PHILIPPINE transport has set up help desks in preparation for the influx of passengers while tightening up security measures during the break for All Saints’ Day on Wednesday, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Tuesday.

The DOTr said the Light Rail Transit-2 (LRT-2) will be operating eight trains, arriving at seven-minute intervals. Two trains at the Santolan and Recto stations will be on standby to anticipate increased ridership. A nurse shall likewise be on duty from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Katipunan and Recto stations.

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) also deployed additional personnel and re-arranged train schedules during the holidays.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is offering first-aid services 24/7, as well as extra tents and chairs for waiting passengers. Security fast check lanes were also established for passengers carrying minimal belongings or small items. These lanes will also cater to persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and pregnant women.

The DOTr also set up Hotline 7890 and will be available to the public 24/7.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said that it implemented a “no leave” policy for personnel.

Passengers are also advised to be at the airport hours prior to their scheduled flights. Check-in counters are opened two hours before departure of a domestic flight while counters for international flights are opened three hours prior to departure.