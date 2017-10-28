Fun costumes for Halloween

Trick or treat! For little boys and ghouls, Halloween is the time to transform into their favorite characters. Here are some Halloween costume ideas to wear.

To infinity and beyond. Blast the kid off into a space adventure with a quick and easy DIY astronaut costume. Just give them white windbreaker, matching track pants, some iron on decals.

Wonder Woman. Little girls will have fun on Halloween while learning about being a strong, independent woman like Diana, princess of the Amazons.

The Dark Knight. Have the little man pick his favorite version of the Caped Crusader—whether it be from the comics, TV or the movies. Customize the Dark Knight costume with a unique pair of footwear.

The First Avenger. Kids love Captain America. He stands for all things good and right. The child will have a great time on Halloween as the leader of the Avengers decked in head-to-toe red, white and blue.

Twilight Sparkle. Halloween is the perfect time for lil’ girls to dress up as The Princess of Friendship. A magic unicorn princess like Twilight Sparkle deserves fancy footwear that comes with a stylish glitter finish, shiny patent design and a light-up sole with an on/off switch.

*Ideas from Skechers Kids