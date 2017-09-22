A fun fair for furry friends

Dog and cat lovers of all ages gathered for an afternoon of fun with their furry and feline friends at the Pet Express Dog and Cat Expo 2017 at SMX Convention Center.

With the theme “Pets at Work: A Pet Costume Party,” hardworking pet parents dressed their fur babies with their dream profession attires.

There were doctor dogs and cats; police cats and dogs on duty; pet pilots and flight attendants to take on wings of fun, and furry chefs, maids, and butlers at anyone’s service. Pets dressed as Magtataho and Mamang Sorbetero were crowd favorites.

Seen among the crowds were known pet parents GMA News TV “Born to be Wild” resident vet Ferdz Recio and TV personality Jinri Park. Additionally, Recio gave free consultations at the Petlac booth, while celebrity and Wagtales App founder Park introduced the newest mobile app for pet parents and fur babies for them to have happy tails.

In partnership with CARA Welfare Philippines and Totem Philippines, the expo also featured booths of top brands of nutritious and delicious food to feed their pets.