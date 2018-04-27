Fun ideas to beat the summer heat

According to the state weather bureau Pagasa (Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration), summer officially started on April 10, 2018 and will end before June.

Although isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in the afternoons and evenings, it is also generally warmer and drier during this period. That’s why everybody is heading to the beach, resorts, or nearest hotels that offer staycation summer packages.

Others take this opportunity to engage in various sports activities with their families or just bond with their kids, friends, relatives and former classmates. Here are some practical, fun summer ideas to beat the scorching heat of the sun.

At home

Summer means vacation time for the kids so they will stay at home. This is the best time to have fun with them like teaching them how to cook cookies, pizzas and other kid-friendly recipes. You can also teach them how to grill their own burgers or barbecue.

Since it’s predicted that there will be rain showers in the afternoon, kids can also play outside in the rain or make their own rain by dousing everyone with hose or sprinkler after making bubbles.

Buy inflatable pools and set up your own mini resort at the backyard.

Try backyard camping or camping in by putting sleeping bags on the floor and have family slumber party.

After catching fireflies at night, stargazing can be lots of fun especially with the kids.

Invite friends and play card or board game like chess or monopoloy or puzzle race then reward the winners.Have breakfast in bed while sharing happy stories. Climb trees together in the backyard.

At nearby destinations

Look for a farm where the children can enjoy picking fruits or playing with the animals.

Watching favorite movies together is also exciting especially if it will end in an ice cream parlor.

Go to a local museum or historic houses and educate them while having fun.

Take bike rides or go fishing.

Visit a local market and teach the kids how to buy fish, vegetables, fruits and other household items.

Join summer reading club or enroll in piano lesson or swimming lesson.

Shop together and have fun looking for summer sale promos.

At the beach

Build sandcastles or let the children cover you with sands.

Try treasure hunt by hiding things under the sand.

Squat, lunge, work-out or have yoga session at the beach.

Learn how to swim together but be sure to have a lifeguard around.

Fly kite or play beach volleyball or water bucket relay.

Apply sun-block tanning oil and chill on a beach chair while drinking fruit juices.

For a different adventure, learn new sports like surfing, flyboarding, sailing, sea caving, parasailing and other beach sports.