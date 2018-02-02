FUN & MAGIC

Furla

The Spring-Summer 2018 collection of Furla underscores the richness of Italian tradition, while upholding the modern fashion philosophy of individual style. Pieces in the collection can be customized in order to satisfy the differing tastes of customers.



Three models take center stage in Furla’s Magic Tales Collection – Fenice, Ducale and Nuvola. The Fenice tote with customizable top handle exudes a cool and vintage feel, while the Ducale – with its logo-ed lock and playful scalloped stitches – is perfect for young, dynamic women. The Nuvola, on the other hand, becomes a favorite among loyal brand patrons as it pays homage to the classic Metropolis bag. The three models can be customized into 52 different variations of colors and prints, offering limitless styles to match your every mood.

The exclusive print-designs of Furla – Lavender, Strawberry, Jasmine, Poppy, Woodpecker, Leopard, Flamingo, Zebra, Gardenia, Hibiscus, Toucan, Turtle, Pineapple, Butterfly, Carnation, Kimono, Liberty, Lurex Drops – are all crafted on brocades and jacquard.



In addition to the three bags, Furla also proudly introduces its new animal icon – the White Tiger for Furla Metropolis. The shoulder strap bag, in ice and vanilla tones, captures the playful imagination with wild blue eyes and jaws, recreating the white tiger caricature. Fashion is meant to be fun, and Furla is making us smile in every way.



Furla is located at Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central, City of Dreams Manila, Greenbelt 5, Newport Mall, Okada Manila, Rustan’s Makati and Shangri-La Plaza.