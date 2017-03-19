FUN RUN FOR DRUG-FREE COTABATO CITY

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Cotabato City government headed by Mayor Frances Cynthia Guiani-Sayadi initiated a fun run on Saturday morning dubbed as “Run for Drug-Free Cotabato City.” The mayor said “a drug-free city is crime-free. I believe that the use of illegal drugs is the root of all crimes, which is why the police and I will not stop to run after their users and sellers.” Thousands of Cotabateños joined the fun run along with law enforcers, members of the academe, women and youth. Since Guiani-Sayadi won as vice mayor until she assumed the mayoralty post, she has been very supportive of operations of the local police against drug suspects in the city. Many individuals were arrested and millions worth of illegal drugs and paraphernalia were confiscated by authorities during the operations. Later, night patrols were institutionalized with police and local officials headed by the mayor herself making the rounds of the city to apprehend drug suspects.

JULMUNIR I. JANNARAL