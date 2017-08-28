Fun sing fest with Solenn Heussaff and Betong Sumaya

It will be twice the fun and twice the excitement with the grand return of the popular game show, “All-Star Videoke,” beginning September 3 on GMA Network.

Hosted by actress-model-singer-host Solenn Heussaff and funnyman Betong Sumaya, the game features six celebrity contestants or videoke stars vying to outwit one another by filling in the missing words on a song in a videoke-type of presentation.

In the event that all players correctly answer the words in each song, a pair of celebrity “laglagers” will choose one player who will be out of the competition.

The two remaining contenders will proceed in the semi-final round for a chance to play in the jackpot round. The winning contestant becomes the All-Star Videoke champ and may bring home a cash prize of up to P100,000.

A “Super Oke” prize is also up for the win if the winner decides to continuously play in the succeeding weeks.

Heussaff revealed that because of her love for music and singing, she is more enthusiastic for the show to begin.

“Ito talaga yung first hosting gig ko sa GMA Entertainment so iba yung feeling kasi sobrang bongga yung preparations sa lahat. Nandun yung pressure but the excitement is there for me kasi I really like music and singing so dito magagawa ko talaga yun,” the Kapuso actress said.

On the other hand, Betong shared how grateful he is to finally be part of the program that has become one of Filipino viewers’ favorite TV programs.

“Natutuwa ako kasi kami ni Solenn yung pinagkatiwalaan ng GMA dito sa napakalaking project na ito. As we all know, inaabangan talaga ito ng viewers noon, di ba? Sobra yung excitement ko kasi following the footsteps of Allan K., Jaya and Arnell Ignacio, ang laki ng shoes to fill in so I feel blessed and challenged at the same time,” he said.

All-Star Videoke is helmed by award-winning director Louie Ignacio.