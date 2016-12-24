Funa is new Insurance Commissioner

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the nomination of lawyer and Deputy Insurance Commissioner Dennis Funa as the new Insurance Commission (IC) chief.

On Friday, the IC announced that in a letter to Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed that Duterte has approved the nomination of Funa to the post.

Funa replaced Emmanuel Dooc who was recently appointed as the president and chief executive officer of the Social Security System (SSS).

As Insurance Commissioner, Funa will sit as an ex-officio member of the Anti-Money Laundering Council(AMLC) alongside Ex-Officio Chairman Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Amado Tetangco Jr., and Ex-Officio Member Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Teresita Herbosa.

On June 2013, Funa was appointed by then President Benigno Aquino 3rd as the Deputy Insurance Commissioner for Legal Services of the IC.

Recently, Funa ranked seventh in the Career Executive Service (CES)-Written Examinations and was certified as CES Eligible by the Career Executive Service Board (CESB). The CESB recommended to the President the conferment on Funa of the rank of Career Executive Service Officer II.

Funa obtained his Bachelor of Laws degree at the San Beda College of Law and passed the Bar in 1992. He got his undergraduate degree from De La Salle University. He went to the St. Francis Xavier School of New York for his elementary school education and graduated from San Beda High School in Manila. He also was a scholar of the London-based International Bar Association in its biennial conference in New Delhi, India and of the Association for Overseas Technical Scholarships in Tokyo, Japan.

He served the government in various capacities during the administration of then President Fidel Ramos; first as the special assistant to the Appointments Secretary of the President and director and technical assistant to the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel.

As the youngest presidential appointee of then President Ramos, he was designated as executive director of the Videogram Regulatory Board (now Optical Media Board) at the age of 28; he concurrently served as ex-officio member of the Presidential Inter-Agency Committee on Intellectual Property Rights and ex-officio member of the National Law Enforcement Coordinating Committee.