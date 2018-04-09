Fundamental reforms should come as legislation, not concessions

TODAY we commemorate the 1942 Fall of Bataan when Filipino and American troops surrendered to Japanese occupation forces, the subsequent Death March and—for the survivors—detention under inhuman conditions. Approximately 25,000 soldiers forced on the march perished in the sweltering summer heat under the cruel treatment of the Japanese troops, while over the next three years an estimated 45,000 prisoners of war succumbed to illness and starvation in the prison camps ofCapas, Tarlac (Luis H. Francia,A History of the Philippines (2010)).

The war eventually came to an end and so did American colonial rule. Formal independence notwithstanding, the Philippines, like other former colonies, struggled to become a truly free and sovereign nation. Internal armed conflicts continue to plague the country as the structural defects that produce inequality, underdevelopment and poverty were never corrected despite independence and democracy.

The rise of the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) 50 years ago is thus easily understood. Its armed wing, the New People’s Army, celebrated its 49thfounding anniversary by torching dump trucks, back hoes and bulldozers in three different sites in Davao City on Black Saturday. The message was clear: The NPA has the capacity and will to stage any kind of attack, anywhere, anytime.

The Communist Party, according to Mao Zedong, “is the heroic warrior wielding the two weapons: the United Front and the Armed Struggle,” where the former is the shield used in blunting the counter-attacks by government forces, while the armed struggle is the spear (Miguel Coronel,Pro-Democracy People’s War, 1991)). It makes you wonder why it is the National Democratic Front (NDF) that the government is talking to. It is the CPP, not the NDF, that wields absolute leadership over the NPA. NDF peace panel chairman Fidel Agcaoili thus had no other advice for exasperated presidential peace advisr Jesus Dureza than to file a complaint with the joint monitoring committee of the Comprehensive Agreement on Respect for Human Rights and International Humanitarian Law over the March 31 torching. The total damage from the attacks was estimated at P65 million (Mindanao Times editorial, April 2).

We can ridicule their arguments and lambast their violence, but the fact that the CPP and the NPA have been around for five decades and still inflict death and damage across the archipelago means that they continue to recruit new members and mobilize support.

However, while the CPP and its ideology thus obviously continue to enjoy support, we should not also overstate this. In the 2016 elections, the Makabayan bloc—part of the aboveground united front—won a total of seven seats through party-list parties Bayan Muna, Gabriela, Anakpawis, Kabataan and ACT Teachers. The bloc’s sole senatorial candidate was not elected.

These seven and 54 of their fellow congressmen recently signed House Resolution 1803 urging President Rodrigo Duterte “to listen to the clamor of the people to resume … the peace negotiations … and complete the comprehensive agreements on social, economic and political reforms to lay the basis for a just and lasting peace.” The signatories called for Congress to “hear and echo the Filipino people’s desire for the resumption of the peace negotiations and for the GRP and NDF to forge substantive agreements.” They expressed the position that “the agreements on agrarian reform and national industrialization may address [the concerns of the Filipino people most of whom are peasants and workers]and help provide relief for their economic hardships.”

Is there really such a clamor and desire of the Filipino people for the resumption of peace talks and for the government to enter into political and economic agreements with the communists? The negotiating panel had come up with draft agreements on the release of all so-called political prisoners, agrarian reform and rural development, national industrialization and economic development, and Comprehensive Agreement on Social and Economic Reforms. Is this the glorious socialist future envisioned by the NDF and NPA, expressed in various NPA anniversary statements?

While there should be clamor for peace and justice, there is hardly one for a socialist future as can be seen from the results of the 2016 elections. Thus, the government peace panel cannot just enter into binding agreements with the NDF about political and economic reforms however much these may address the root causes of armed conflict. It is for Congress to pass the relevant laws. That’s what we elect representatives and senators for. It’s the essence of Philippine representative democracy. In the meantime, the government – national and local – could do more to ensure that education, livelihood opportunities and basic services reach even the farthest corner of the land, and that laws promoting and protecting the rights of marginalized sectors such as landless farmers and indigenous peoples, are fully implemented. This, not political concessions extracted from our government, is the way to just and everlasting peace.