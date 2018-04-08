Funded activism bullies the vulnerable

Other countries must think we are very poor in math. We started counting election results in 2016 and we are still counting to this day.

* * *

Funded protests and rallies by students can easily be detected. It makes one wonder where they get those ad-agency-like messages, full-colored tarpaulins, banners and leaflets. Uniformly clad in beautifully silk-screened tees, they all seem to have extra cash to spare to rent buses and munch unlimited pack lunches. Their allowances must be huge with plenty to spare.

School officials are not even bothered when their students cut classes and even join them sometimes. Poor parents are then surprised that the school authorities are partners to this orchestrated truancy in the guise of “academic freedom.”

* * *

The PET ordered both VP Leni Robredo and former Sen. Bongbong Marcos to stop discussing their respective poll protests in public. The subjudice rule prohibits parties from discussing the merits of a case pending a court resolution.

PR contractors have stopped laughing.

* * *

CJ Sereno to SC: Take De Castro off the quo warranto case. De Castro says the feeling is mutual. She wants Sereno off the Supreme Court.

* * *

I stumbled upon the budget of the PCOO on the DBM website and I couldn’t help but lament on the budget that was given to PTV4.

Quick fact check:

PCOO’s total budget stands at P1.38 billion.

PCOO proper (the office of Secretary Andanar) has P252.5 million.

PCOO’s attached agencies, the Bureau of Broadcast Services (BBS) and the Philippine Information Agency (PIA), get the biggest share of the allocations.

BBS – 277.5 million

PIA – 239.9 million

In 2018, PTV4’s budget was only P76.1 million. It’s even below NPO’s budget, which is 127 million.

Now I understand why the government channel is always airing advertorials on home TV shopping.

* * *

Another tourist attraction worth looking into is the City of Baguio. Now that it is very accessible through NLEX, SCTEX and TPLEX, government agencies and the private sector should work together to restore the summer capital to its former glory.

Gone are the days when you could walk up and down Session Road checking one rustic cafe after another. Now everything is so urbanized. Before, just one hour after reaching Kennon’s zigzag, you would be awakened from a deep slumber by the sweet smell of pine tree leaves.

I had suggested that now is the time for a complete rehab of Kennon Road using two alternate routes, like

Marcos Highway (now Palispis-Aspiras Road) and Naguillian. Supplement the rehab with massive pine-tree-planting and resettle unauthorized dwellings from mountain tops.

One resident told me, “We don’t really need another mall. Why do we have to sacrifice a piece of public green space for a concrete parking lot? This is not Manila.”

The City of Pines has been experiencing similar issues like those of Boracay – garbage disposal problems and overcrowded streets, mostly because of the influx of migrants and tourists, particularly during the Panagbenga Festival.

“Baguio will soon be a dead city” if you ask the locals. They cited garbage problems, inadequate water supply, and air and noise pollution in the city.

Downtown Baguio should be a walker’s paradise. Motorized vehicles should be allocated drop-off points around the area. Stalls and vendors should be placed in a hawkers’ area altogether. And while doing these, sanitation and cleanliness could be enforced with political will. Original Baguio residents are well educated and honest, used to speak the English language well until their ranks began getting polluted by some profiteering migrants.

* * *

Atty. Meynard Guevarra takes over as DOJ chief. Here are some bits of information for those who would want to know more about the person:

Atty. Guevarra took up graduate studies in Economics at the University of the Philippines after obtaining his A.B. degree, major in Political Science, from Ateneo de Manila in 1974. He worked as staff economist at the NEDA and the BSP, and took up law in the evening at the Ateneo.

He placed second in the 1985 Bar examinations. His first job as a lawyer was with the technical staff of the 1986 Constitutional Commission. He later joined a well-known law firm in Makati and formed his own law partnership in 1990. Until April 2015, Atty. Guevarra was in active private law practice and a faculty member of the Ateneo School of Law.

He returned to government service through his appointment as member of the 2010 Philippine Truth Commission, deputy executive xecretary for legal affairs at the Office of the President in May 2015, and commissioner, Philippine Competition Commission, in Febuary 2016.

He graduated LL.B, second honors, Ateneo De Manila, 1985 and A.B. magna cum laude, Ateneo De Manila, 1974.

* * *

“Duterte to sack more officials linked to corruption.”

Among the officials Duterte has sacked are Terry Ridon as chairman of the Presidential Commission for the Urban Poor, Peter Tiu Laviña as administrator of the National Irrigation Authority, Dionisio Santiago as chair of the Dangerous Drugs Board, and Mike Sueno as secretary of the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Make it a hobby, Mr. President. It reduces our stress, at least.

* * *

Congrats to GMA Network for declaring P2.430 billion in cash dividends. Since launching its IPO in 2007, GMA Network has been paying out cash dividends equivalent to almost 100 percent of the company’s net income every year.

“We are the only company in the Philippine broadcast industry that has consistently declared cash dividends each year since becoming publicly listed,” said GMA Network Chairman and CEO Felipe L. Gozon.

Way to go GMA Network. We need more media corporations that will emulate your management mindset.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.