Funding issue delays mine closure reviews

Funding issues have held up the Mining Industry Coordinating Council’s (MICC) review of closure and suspension orders served against 26 mining operations, a senior government official said.

“As usual the deadline was moved, as what had happened several times already. Again we had to deal with bureaucracy,” MICC member and Finance Undersecretary Bayani Agabin told reporters.

President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the MICC to convene in February following the controversial orders issued by then Environment Secretary Gina Lopez.

Results were initially expected after three months but the latest operational update — issued prior to Agabin’s statement — was that a technical working group would be issuing preliminary results in January next year and final report by March.

“We are looking at maybe the second week of January for the [start of the]review,” Agabin said.

The Finance department official said funding was holding up the process.

As the MICC does not have a fixed budget, member agencies are supposed to contribute funds as mandated by Executive Order (EO) 79. Agabin said only the Finance and Environment departments — the co-heads of the council — were currently complying.

“So we have to scrounge also for funds. And in government, these things take time, looking for funds and putting it there,” he said.

“But we can probably say we are closer now than where we were before. We are incrementally closer now to starting. We have the pool of experts now already. The contracts are ready for signing and the terms of reference are ready,” Agabin added.

Five technical review teams (TRTs) will conduct an “objective, fact-finding, science-based” review of the closure and suspension orders.

Their findings will be submitted to the MICC’s multi-stakeholder technical working group, which will verify the report before a final presentation to the council.

Recommendations will then be forwarded to the Office of the President, which will make a final decision on whether or not to lift the suspension and closure orders.