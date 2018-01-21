Fundraiser for indie book bar set

Co-working and events space Warehouse Eight and the Kwago bookstore are holding an open fundraising event at the La Fuerza Plaza artists’ compound in Makati City on January 27 and 28 for the building of an independent book bar.

In a press release, Warehouse Eight and Kwago said the event aims to “share [their]vision [and]promote organic collaborations and support in the creative community.”

The fundraiser will feature fiction-inspired drinks, play-your-own-vinyl lounge, free prints and zines, drunken poetry reading, and discussions on the local independent press community.

Sales from the venue bar and bookstore “will directly fund the construction of the book bar,” Warehouse Eight and Kwago said.

“Guests can freely donate furniture, money, artworks, zines, books, and other things that can be used and repurposed for the book bar,” they added.

Warehouse Eight co-owner Kayla Dionisio and Kwago owner and “chief librarian” Czyka Tumaliuan, also the co-founders of the Komura; book fair, said they plan to set up the book bar in “the little nook at the bottom of the co-working space,” for which the former admitted having a difficult time looking for a suitable concept.

“It’s the first point of entry for our guests and tenants,” Dionisio said. “It was hard to find a concept [for it]with its own identity, yet also grounded [on]the essence of” Warehouse Eight and “the energy of the La Fuerza compound.”

“And a breakout space for deep dialogues, learning and a quiet cup of coffee fits [that],” she added.

On what the book bar offers, Tumaliuan said: “Literature, coffee and a good conversation.”

Visual artist Jem Magbanua will co-design the book bar, which will also offer fiction-inspired drinks concocted with the help of Your Daily Grind (YDG) Coffee founder Marco Tarog and Hey Handsome bartender Matthew Carpio.

The book bar will “provide a platform for authentic and alternative learning, as well as a literary playground where the Filipino small and specialty press community can showcase and sell their works, however experimental they may be,” Warehouse Eight and Kwago said.

The fundraising event is open from 1 to 9 p.m. Entrance is free. For more information, visit Bit.ly/BookbarFundraising.