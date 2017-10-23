More funds in Korea. More fun in the Philippines

I WAS thinking North so I went South.

In most of my travels where I do not have a host family or organization, I stay in hotels. To familiarize myself with a new place, I take the city tour to have a snapshot of the locale and pick out the area I wish to explore further.

Most of my travels have been to countries where English is either spoken or an alternative means of communication: the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong.

Then I decided to visit Seoul.

Not only because of the continuing drama of Kim Jong-un and Donald Trump; the planned drills and evacuation of South Koreans in case the Supreme Leader in Pyongyang pushes the button in retaliation against “Trumpertantrums” (coined by US Sen. Ted Cruz during the acrimonious Republican presidential nomination) of the US President who has branded Kim Jong-un as the “Little Rocket Man.”

The day before my trip, South Korea and the US had announced the “bi-annual US Forces Korea (USFK) evacuation drill is scheduled for October 23-27, just more than a month after a mysterious fake evacuation message was sent to some of the American servicemen in South Korea.”

The mass evacuation is aimed at transporting the families of about 28,500 US soldiers/troops who in the event of a crisis would have to be evacuated in a matter of days to the US base in Okinawa, Japan.

Weeks before, I accompanied my older sister and brother-in-law to the South Korean Embassy in Makati. Applying for the visa was a breeze, particularly for senior citizens. Apparently, the number of visitors had dwindled. I belong to those who wish to see (and hope to experience) the crisis when it hits. My Ate wanted to see the rose, gold and green-colored trees, including the famed palaces that her friends who have visited South Korea crowed about.

Since it would be my first time to visit Seoul, I scoured the newspapers and the web for tour packages. I finally ended with a tour package that included a visit to Nami island, the Garden of the Morning Calm and a free one-day tour of the city through the Hop-in-Hop-off bus.

The three-hour flight on Philippine Air Lines ended in Incheon, the largest airport in South Korea, “consistently ranked in the top ten airports worldwide and was granted the title ‘Best Airport in the World’ by Global Traveler for four consecutive years.”

Interestingly, while official Korean tourism figures say the number of tourists to South Korea has dwindled, the PAL flight was full. The arrival card and customs declaration card were distributed by the flight attendant before touchdown.

The arrival card was striking in simplicit; so was the Customs Declaration card. I am reminded of the Canadian arrival and customs declaration forms where a family traveling together could just fill up and present one form.

We arrived after 6 a.m. on October 13, about the same time that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was reported to have called US President Trump “a moron,” a charge he neither denied nor confirmed when asked by a reporter.

Like most international airports, the walkway to the immigration and customs area were clearly marked and ground personnel were ready to direct passengers and travelers. In this case after we cleared the tube and entered the arrival lounge, we were left on our own.

And the search for English signs started.

The overhead signs led us two levels down to the train terminals that ferry passengers to immigration inspection. The trains run every five minutes on time and run about five minutes to the immigration area.

Immigration officers were plainly visible and actively ushering passengers to ensure that the queues do not get long for each immigration counter. Inspection of passports was fast. The immigration officers were not smiling—and that was not unusual—since even border agents of the US and Canada also are dead serious.

Part of the tour was taking the airport limousine at specific bays. Check your itinerary to know which bay you are supposed to take your bus; otherwise, it will be difficult to get back to the airport if you take the wrong limousine.

While there’s an information booth, the person manning it was also smile-less but helpful with gestures, not words. Apparently, not too many South Koreans in Seoul speak English. And signs in English are practically non-existent.

We were dropped off in front of the Uljiro Co-op Residence Hotel, just two blocks from the iconic Seoul Design Center and Fashion Mall district. Since check-in time was 12 noon, we were allowed to store our bags till rooms become available. Breakfast coupons were issued for the number of days we were staying. In the meantime, we tried the hotel’s coffee shop.

Order-ready buzzers are issued to customers. When order’s ready, the buzzer lights up and vibrates. Since I had a bum right knee and was using a cane, it took me a while to get to the counter.

The server was not smiling and appeared mad for having had to wait. She snatched the buzzer from my hand. Surprised at such rudeness, I asked her in English if she was angry or mad. I got no response. She simply pointed to the sandwiches and coffee on the counter.

The room was sufficiently furnished, clean and had the amenities of a small studio: fridge, microwave, utensils and plates, complementary instant coffee and tea (only for the first day); wide-screen TV, intercom and adult-size toilet and bath – without dividers. The shower is to the side and above the john, so when you shower, the toilet gets a bath. The water drains out fast, though. There is no room service but there are lots of stores adjacent to the Co-op. Just be ready for gestures – not words.

Ah, the prices!

Get ready to be shocked. Prices start usually at 1,000 won. A regular-sized bread could cost 2,000 won. An order of coffee and piece of cake goes up to about 10,000 won. The average take-out meal would be anywhere from 16,000 to 24,000 won. Can you imagine getting a Yum or Chicken Joy for P16,000?

Not to worry though. One Philippine peso is equal to approximately 22 won. Therefore a regular meal would be about P727.

Since I saw a Starbucks on the way to the Co-op, we decided to try it in the hope that the coffee would be strong and the baristas more fluent in English. Wrong on both counts. Ordering a tall hot brew becomes a difficult task so I ended up pointing to the Americano. I asked for chilled regular milk on the side. The barista was quick to sternly respond – “No milk!” I had to gesture several times to get the chilled milk on the side. Again, no smiles.

Tip: download a Korean English app on your phone. Our tour guide recommended Papago. The phrase “How much is this?” was instantly translated to Korean text and there is an audio of the phrase.

Thank God, we’re back where even non-smiling is More Fun.