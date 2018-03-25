Sunday, March 25, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    Funny girl finally buckles down

    Entertainment

    She is now happily in a relationship with a guy who was introduced to her at an event. But back in her teenage days, funny girl (FG) was swinging the other way.

    FG is known to have strict parents but she was sneaky during her teenage years and had a girlfriend from school. She would even cut classes to go on dates with her girl. But with how she projects herself as kikay she and boy crazy, you’d never think she ever had a fling with a fellow female. Any guesses?

