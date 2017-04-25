‘Furious 8’ leaves competition in the dust

Universal’s The Fate of the Furious topped the North American box office for a second weekend, industry data showed Monday, taking $38.4 million as it closed in on $1 billion worldwide.

The eighth installment in the high-octane series starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shattered records on its opening weekend with global revenues of more than $500 million, and that figure has since surged to $908.3-million.

Domestically, the movie is lagging behind Furious 7, which took $250 million over its first two weekends, but with strong performances in foreign markets it is still expected to cross the $1 billion worldwide benchmark later this week.

Directed by F. Gary Gray of Straight Outta Compton fame, Furious 8, also featuring Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson and hip-hop star Ludacris, follows Diesel’s Dom Toretto, who is coerced into joining forces with a cyber-terrorist played by Theron.

It was a disappointing week for the five new country-wide releases—Born in China, Unforgettable, The Promise, Phoenix Forgotten and Free Fire—none of which made it into the top five or managed to cross the $5 million mark.

Second place went to a film in its fourth week—DreamWorks animation The Boss Baby which took in $12.7 million, according to industry data tracker Exhibitor Relations.

Fox’s tale of rivalry between infants and puppies—featuring Alec Baldwin as the voice of the tie-wearing chief baby—has earned a total of $137 million.

Disney’s third-placed Beauty and the Beast, starring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, continued to draw viewers, earning $9.7 million in its sixth week for a total of $471 million domestically and $1.1 billion worldwide.

In fourth, Warner Bros. comedy Going in Style, starring Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine as aging bank robbers, made $4.91 million, swapping places with Smurfs: The Lost Village, which took $30,000 less.

The Sony animation has amassed a disappointing $33.4 million total in three weeks following an opening described by the Hollywood Reporter as “one of the worst starts in recent memory for an animated offering from a major Hollywood studio.”

Rounding out the top 10 were: Born in China ($4.790 million); Unforgettable ($4.785 million); Gifted ($4.6 million); The Promise ($4.1 million); The Lost City of Z ($2.1 million).

AFP