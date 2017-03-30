Furniture makers eye niche markets

LOCAL furniture makers aim to grow their business overseas through a niche marketing strategy to boost sales by 10 percent every year, the Philippine Exporters Confederation Inc. (PHILEXPORT) said.

In line with this, the Chamber of Furniture Industries of the Philippines (CFIP) and the Cebu Furniture Industries

Foundation (CFIF) have joined hands to make their presence felt in the global market by producing sophisticated, sturdy and environmentally friendly products and create supply hubs for semi-processed and raw materials from local and imported sources, Philexport said on its website.

Their target markets are the medium and high-end segments of traditional markets such as North America, Europe, the Middle East and Japan; Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh, Bangkok and Singapore; and BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India and China).

In its roadmap, the sector projects that the United States market will continue to grow in the next five years.

Thus, industry players are pursuing a long-term strategy to position itself to meet the demands of the robust domestic and international markets and a competitive labor force by 2030.

Philippine furniture is made using the finest raw materials such as hard wood, buri, rattan, bamboo, metal and other indigenous products.

Besides product development, the industry will also focus its programs on other key development factors, including marketing, capacity building and advocacy.

It aims to make the Philippine furniture top of mind in Asia, to sell to traditional markets, and simplify marketing strategy to align furniture design to customer needs in local and global markets.

To build capacity, industry players said they seek to have a sustainable supply of raw materials, provide readily available skilled manpower, and ensure availability of advanced and cost-effective machineries/equipment and production processes.